Free2Luv presents UNSTOPPABLE

| March 12, 2018 | Parties

On March 10th, Free2Luv brought their girl-empowering music-driven production UNSTOPPABLE, a thought-provoking show and red carpet event, to The Regent in Downtown Los Angeles to raise self-esteem and benefit underserved girls. Before the show, Kamil McFadden, Sophia Lucia and Amira Harvey made their way to the red carpet to show support for youth empowerment. Festivities included incredible performances by Stephanie Rice, Ddendyl Hoyt, GabrieLa, Bianca Kajlich, and Laya DeLeon Hayes.