Fifth Annual UNICEF Next Generation Masquerade Ball

| October 28, 2017 | Parties

UNICEF’s Next Generation held its Fifth Annual UNICEF Masquerade Ball at Clifton’s Republic in Los Angeles on Friday, October 27, 2017. The star-studded event included host committee members Sophia Bush, Lily Rabe, Martin Starr, Azie Tesfai, Gigi Gorgeous, and others, and notable guests like Yvonne Orji, Angel Parker, Bailey Noble, Dawn-Lyen Gardner, Gleb Savchenko, and Tommy Dorfman. Attendees enjoyed delicious food by local LA chefs and entertainment by performers Betty Who, Crow, Le Youth, Sophia Scott. All proceeds from the event supported UNICEF’s mission of saving and improving the lives of children around the world.