    

Parties

See More
Read More

August 16, 2017

Sotheby's Los Angeles Presents Shake It Up / Works from the Mario Testino Collection
Read More

August 14, 2017

2017 Sundance NEXT FEST
Read More

August 11, 2017

Rolex by GEARYS Boutique at Santa Monica Place Grand Opening

People

See More
Read More

August 28, 2017

Here's What the 'So You Think You Can Dance' Judges & Contestants Think of the Show's Latest Season
Read More

August 23, 2017

How Ulta CEO Mary Dillon Defines Beauty & Her Must-Have Beauty Product
Read More

August 22, 2017

'Animal Kingdom' Star Carolina Guerra on Why She Loves Playing a Strong Character & How She Learned to Love LA

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

August 28, 2017

5 LA Chefs Share Their Favorite Dishes to Serve at Summer Barbecues
Read More

August 21, 2017

Visit These Top LA Pizzerias for a Slice of Heaven
Read More

August 18, 2017

5 Dog-Friendly Cafes around LA

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

September 1, 2017

LA Homes with Backyards Perfect for Grilling This Summer
Read More

August 25, 2017

Modern LA Homes to Inspire Your next Renovation
Read More

August 23, 2017

These LA Homes Might Very Well be the Most Expensive in the Country

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

August 31, 2017

Eco-Friendly Hair Products to Keep Your Locks Healthy
Read More

August 21, 2017

The Hottest Luxury Watches on the Market Right Now
Read More

August 14, 2017

9 Breezy Dresses to Wear to Summer Weddings
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Fifth Annual UNICEF Masquerade Ball

| August 30, 2017 | Calendar

Share

UNICEF Next Generation will host its fifth annual UNICEF Masquerade Ball in Los Angeles at the iconic Clifton’s Republic. Funds raised at the event will support UNICEF’s work to save and improve the lives of the world’s most vulnerable children. UNICEF Next Generation is a group of young leaders, philanthropists, entrepreneurs and innovators in their 20s and 30s who commit their resources, resolve and enthusiasm toward supporting UNICEF’s lifesaving work. Friday, October 27, 9:00 pm – 2:00 am, Clifton’s Republic, 648 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90014. Individual tickets are $225, Couples tickets are $400, Tables begin at $5,000. Visit www.unicefmasqla.org for more information.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags:
Categories: Calendar

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry


Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE