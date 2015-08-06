| August 30, 2017 | Calendar

UNICEF Next Generation will host its fifth annual UNICEF Masquerade Ball in Los Angeles at the iconic Clifton’s Republic. Funds raised at the event will support UNICEF’s work to save and improve the lives of the world’s most vulnerable children. UNICEF Next Generation is a group of young leaders, philanthropists, entrepreneurs and innovators in their 20s and 30s who commit their resources, resolve and enthusiasm toward supporting UNICEF’s lifesaving work. Friday, October 27, 9:00 pm – 2:00 am, Clifton’s Republic, 648 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90014. Individual tickets are $225, Couples tickets are $400, Tables begin at $5,000. Visit www.unicefmasqla.org for more information.