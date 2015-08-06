Fashion Island Presents StyleWeekOC Luncheon

| September 18, 2017 | Parties

On September 16, Orange County's most fashionable came out to celebrate Style Week OC with an exclusive VIP luncheon at Fashion Island. Guests including Catt Sadler, Audrina Patridge, and Joey Maloof sipped rosé from Whispering Angel and enjoyed a delectable lunch courtesy of Fig & Olive while viewing the latest fashions from Fashion Island retailers including Nordstroms, Anthropologie, Bloomingdales, and Rodd & Gunn. The Style Week OC event at Fashion Island featured a triple-vision fall trend forecast in fashion, beauty and home, featuring panel presentations and sessions from top influencers plus two days of stunning shopping soirées and inspiring interactive vignettes.