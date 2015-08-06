Catt Sadler and Audrina Patridge
Catt Sadler and Audrina Patridge
Raquel Loaiza and Joey Maalouf
Raquel Loaiza and Joey Maalouf
Models showcase the latest fall fashions
Models showcase the latest fall fashions
Guests enjoyed Whispering Angel
Guests enjoyed Whispering Angel
Linda Martinez and Rogelio Cerda
Linda Martinez and Rogelio Cerda
Maureen Ketz, Kenya Morgan, and Morla James
Maureen Ketz, Kenya Morgan, and Morla James
Models showcase the latest fall fashions
Models showcase the latest fall fashions
Tracy Beetler and Krista Lunt
Tracy Beetler and Krista Lunt
Sam Esquivel and Carly Vidal-Wallace
Sam Esquivel and Carly Vidal-Wallace
Erin Eskew and Lani Ton-nu
Erin Eskew and Lani Ton-nu