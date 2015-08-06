    

Fashion For Breakfast | Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald

| February 11, 2019 | Parties

Fashion For Breakfast continued its ongoing series on January 10, 2019, at Cecconi’s West Hollywood. Soho House’s Jennifer Pauline sat with the iconic stylist duo Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald to discuss the styling economy, diversity in fashion, and how the duo claimed themselves as celebrity stylists. Wayman and Micah have dressed a number of celebrities including Regina King, Tessa Thompson, Regina Hall, and more.

Tags: cecconi's west hollywood

Emi Kitawaki

