Emmys Fever Sweeps Los Angeles

| July 19, 2017 | Parties

In the lead up to the 2017 Emmys nomination announcement, television’s top shows hosted For Your Consideration events across Los Angeles and New York. Perennial Emmy favorite FX Networks, with 54 nominations for the network, hosted FYC screening and panels for top shows Atlanta, Fargo, and Feud: Betty and Joan, featuring the creators and cast. NBC’s This Is Us, which garnered 11 nominations, hosted its event June 7th with its star-studded cast including Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, and Sterling K. Brown, while events for Showtime’s Ray Donovan and Homeland featured talent including Claire Danes and Jon Voight. Nominations were announced on July 13 and voting closes August 28, with the ceremony scheduled for September 17.