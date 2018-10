Elyse Walker's 9th Annual Pink Party

October 21, 2018

Elyse Walker’s 9th Annual Pink Party hosted by Anne Hathaway on October 19, 2013 at Hangar 8 was an affair to remember. The evening was full of custom pink luxuries like pink Bavarian cupcakes, pink FIJI straws, pink Paloma cocktails provided by Tequila Avion, pink tufted couches, and a limited-edition SUPRA Pink Party Society high-top sneaker from which 100% of the proceeds will benefit the cause, while Baked by Melissa provided the delectable dinner. The fête, which also included a fashion show featuring top designers including Lanvin, Valetinto, Chloe, Barbara Bui, Kaufman Franco, and J. Mendel, raised $1.7 million to benefit the Women’s Cancer Program at Cedars-Sinai’s Samuel Oschin Comprehensive Cancer Institute.