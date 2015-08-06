Education Through Music LAGala

Grammy Award winners came together in support of music education at the Education Through Music-Los Angeles 12th Anniversary Benefit Gala on Tuesday, November 28, 2017. Hosted by Malcolm McDowell, the evening honored Joshua Bell and Vincent Womack and featured special performances by artists including Bell, Billy Childs, Judith Hill, and Joanne Pearce Martin. Celebrities including Ed Helms, Randy Spendlove, and Justin Hurwitz attended the event, chaired by members like Tony Bennett, Susan Benedetto, Jane Lynch, and Bob Saget. ETM-LA has given approximately 15,000 school-children the gift of music curriculum in schools throughout the Los Angeles area.