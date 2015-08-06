    

Parties

People

Food & Drink

Home & Real Estate

Style & Beauty

Dr. Marc Mani hosts A Night Out at Alma Salon Fundraiser

| June 30, 2017 | Parties

Renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Marc Mani, the newest ambassador for the Move To End Domestic Violence nonprofit organization hosted a fundraising event benefitting #MoveToEndDV at Alessandro Casalino's new Alma Salon in Beverly Hills. Guests enjoyed catered bites, delicious drinks, raffle prizes and entertainment while raising money for to Move to End Domestic Violence. #MoveToEndDV, founded by Meathead Movers, a for-profit student athlete moving company that provides free moving services to victims of domestic violence, is on a mission to encourage 10,000 businesses all over the world to donate free products or services to shelters, victims and survivors of domestic violence.

Tags: events beverly hills charity

Photography by Amy Graves Photography

