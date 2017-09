Doris Bergman's 8th Annual Style Lounge and Party

On September 14, Doris Bergman hosted her 8th Annual Style Lounge and Party at West Hollywood hotspot Fig & Olive. Nominees, former Emmy winners, presenters, stylists and industry VIPs including Kim Estes, Bruce Dern, Marilu Henner, and Genevieve Buechner enjoyed an incredible array of products from companies showcasing the latest in fashion, beauty, luggage, cuisine, spirits, and more. In the spirit of giving back, guests & sponsors donated unwrapped gifts for young adults (ages 13-18) for a Pre-Holiday Gift Drive benefitting ‘Wednesday’s Child’ -- a weekly segment airing on KTTV FOX 11 News. ‘Wednesday’s Child’ highlights ‘harder to place’ children in the LA County foster care system who are in need of adoptive families.