Dolly Parton honored at MusiCares® Person of the Year Tribute

| February 11, 2019 | Parties

The Recording Academy™ and MusiCares® paid tribute to living legend Dolly Parton at the annual MusiCares tribute for her significant creative accomplishments and longtime support of many charitable causes. The event, hosted by Little Big Town, raised approximately $6.7 million for MusiCares’ essential support for music people who turn to the organization for financial, medical, and personal assistance. Celebrities including Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, and Yolanda Adams performed some of Dolly's famous songs alongside others who came together to celebrate the honored guest.