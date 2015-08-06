Debut of “The Plain Truth About the Best Seeds” at Redbird

| August 22, 2018 | Parties

Redbird bar director Tobin Shea launched his latest cocktail collection “The Plain Truth About the Best Seeds” this month. To celebrate, Redbird hosted a cocktail party in their garden, whose first growing season and harvest served as inspiration for the 31-drink collection. Guests sampled some of the new concoctions, including the Sunflower (a delightful gin and elderflower potable that includes lemon and absinthe), along with a stunning passed hors d'oevres, courtesy of Redbird chef/owner Neal Fraser. The Plain Truth About the Best Seeds cocktail collection is available at Redbird now through April 2019; find out more at https://redbird. la/.