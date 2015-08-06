    

Parties

See More
Read More
Television Critics Association Present Their 2018 Awards
Read More
Debut of “The Plain Truth About the Best Seeds” at Redbird
Read More
Hollywood Foreign Press Association's 2018 Grants Banquet

People

See More
Read More
Director Jon M. Chu on How 'Crazy Rich Asians' Celebrates Asian Culture
Read More
Here's the Weirdest Wellness Trend Whitney Port Admits to Trying
Read More
‘Animal Kingdom' Star Ben Robson on Playing the Rowdy Brother & Why He Loves Doing His Own Stunts

Food & Drink

See More
Read More
Snow Monkey's Amazing Founding Story
Read More
LA Winemaker Anthony Riboli on Millennial Wine Habits
Read More
Health-Ade Collaborates With Tone It Up

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More
Explore Brentwood With Douglas Elliman's Marc Hernandez
Read More
Here's a Peek Inside Cher's Beverly Hills Compound
Read More
A Look Inside Sandra Bullock's Sunset Strip Home

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More
5 Essential Rules of Style from Domenico Dolce & Stefano Gabbana
Read More
Porsche Design Celebrates 40th Anniversary of Iconic Shades with a Limited-Edition Style
Read More
7 Beauty Products to Step up Your Summer Skincare Routine
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site
Share

Debut of “The Plain Truth About the Best Seeds” at Redbird

| August 22, 2018 | Parties

Redbird bar director Tobin Shea launched his latest cocktail collection “The Plain Truth About the Best Seeds” this month. To celebrate, Redbird hosted a cocktail party in their garden, whose first growing season and harvest served as inspiration for the 31-drink collection. Guests sampled some of the new concoctions, including the Sunflower (a delightful gin and elderflower potable that includes lemon and absinthe), along with a stunning passed hors d'oevres, courtesy of Redbird chef/owner Neal Fraser. The Plain Truth About the Best Seeds cocktail collection is available at Redbird now through April 2019; find out more at https://redbird.la/.

Tags: neal fraser redbird tobin shea

Popular Posts

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE