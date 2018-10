Dîner en Blanc Soiree

| October 24, 2018 | Parties

The Salon for Global Content's inaugural Dîner en Blanc took place in Los Angeles in October at the Hollywood Hills home of director Albert Kodagolian. The evening was a spontaneous, white-attired dinner party celebrating a new global coalition of top film and TV talent dedicated to international media. The Dîner en Blanc concept started as a pop up event in Paris and its popularity has spread around the world. The soiree stared with a champagne toast with charcuterie by Cafe Stella. Guests including Jimmy Akingbola, Jimmy Jean Louis, Lee Rierson and many more, enjoyed a 3-course poolside dinner, bringing back the art of joie de vivre and the long, leisurely dinner party.