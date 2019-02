Create & Cultivate 100 list presented by Chevrolet

| February 1, 2019 | Parties

On Thursday, January 24, 2019, celebrities Ashley Tisdale, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Hilary Swank, Whitney Port, Tess Holliday, and more gathered at the Create & Cultivate 100 List Event Presented by Chevrolet. The 3rd annual Create & Cultivate List celebrates 100 women across 10 categories, recognized for breaking boundaries and redefining the future of the workplace and the world. Guests were spoiled with glam stations, a DJ, photo booth, small bites, treats, and lots of giveaways!