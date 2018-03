Common Hosts "Toast to the Arts: A Celebration of Fearless Art" Honoring Oscar Nominees

March 2, 2018

On Friday, March 2, 2018, recording artist and Oscar winner Common hosted the fourth annual "Toast to the Arts: A Celebration of Fearless Art" event, honoring the Academy Award nominations of Get Out nominee Daniel Kaluuya, Mudbound nominees Mary J. Blige, Dee Rees and Charles D. King, and legendary filmmaker Charles Burnett. The star-studded soirée hosted some of Hollywood's biggest names, including Tiffany Haddish, Gabrielle Union, Andra Day and Amanda Seales. Guests raised glasses of Rémy Martin, Heineken and Red Bull-infused cocktails at West Hollywood hot spot Ysabel during the intimate garden-set dinner under the stars.