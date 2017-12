Cleo Third Street Pre-Opening VIP Dinner Series

December 1, 2017

Chef Danny Elmaleh welcomed a multitude of celebrities to join him in the exclusive opening of his new restaurant, Cleo Third Street, November 28th through 30th. With the assistance of sbe Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian and Disruptive Restaurant Group CEO Daniel Del Olmo, the trio hosted a VIP dinner series presenting Elmaleh’s specially curated menu that fuses his Israeli-Japanese heritage with eastern and southern Mediterranean cultures. Notable attendees throughout the week of prodigious dinners included Randy Jackson, Chloe Bridges, Eric Dane, Larry King, Elisabetta Canalis, Iggy Rodriguez, and Michael B. Jordan. Crowd favorites were the falafel, freshly baked laffa bread, signature kebabs, and an exclusive chicken tagine with saffron rice. Cleo Third Street opens to the public on December 2, 2017.