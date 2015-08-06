    

City Hearts Host Photography Benefit for Arts Education Programs

| October 12, 2018 | Parties

Los Angeles non-profit City Hearts recently hosted their Fresh Focus benefit photography auction at Leica Gallery in West Hollywood. Jeff Garlin, an avid photography collector himself, served as emcee and announced he may soon be helping to launch City Hearts’ comedy-based arts program for students. The benefit raised over $30,000 for City Hearts programs, helping their mission of providing vital arts education and enrichment throughout Los Angeles. Supervisor Sheila Kuehl and Senator Henry Stern were on hand to honor Douglas Kirkland for his generous work with the program and its students.

Tags: leica jeff garlin henry stern city hearts

Deonte Lee, Morgan Chen, and Hso Hkam

