Cindy Crawford and David Fahey Host a Private Opening of Matthew Rolston's "Hollywood Royale"

| March 1, 2018 | Parties

On Thursday, March 1, 2018, Cindy Crawford and David Fahey hosted a private opening of renowned photographer Matthew Rolston's "Hollywood Royale: Out of the School of Los Angeles" exhibition at Fahey/Klein Gallery. The exhibition showcases Rolston's portraits of Hollywood's biggest stars, including Prince, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Drew Barrymore, George Michael and more, as seen in his new book, Hollywood Royale. Guests included Rande Gerber, Loree Rodkin, and Martyn Lawrence Bullard, among other notables. The exhibition will be open to the public through Saturday, April 21st.