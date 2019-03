Chris Pine Kicks Off CHLA's Make March Matter Campaign

Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) inagurated the start of their month-long campaign, Make March Matter, with the help of actor Chris Pine. CHLA hopes to raise $1 million through the generous donations of Southern California businesses with proceeds going towards finding innovative ways to better children's health. Elliot Fletcher, a heart patient at CHLA, and Kairi Ramirez, a cronic kidney disease patient, attended the event with their families to celebrate such an important initiative.