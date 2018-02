ChefDance's 15th Anniversary Los Angeles Preview Dinner

| January 12, 2018 | Parties

On January 11th, 2018, ChefDance CEO Mimi Kim hosted an intimate pre-Sundance Film Festival dinner at her Hollywood home to celebrate the 15-year anniversary of ChefDance. ChefDance is an annual culinary event at Sundance Film Festival that features a robust lineup of chefs and guests. Kim’s LA soiree featured a menu prepared by Chef Luigi Fineo of Osteria Venice West and Luigi al Teatro in Santa Monica.