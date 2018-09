Center Theatre Group's CREW Party for "Aint Too Proud"

| September 7, 2018 | Parties

On Thursday, August 23, 2018, Center Theatre Group and Los Angeles Confidential magazine hosted an evening soiree for about 100 guests following the debut of Ain’t Too Proud, the new musical depicting the life and times of The Temptations. INKO NITO served guests an array of Japanese hors d’oeuvres including chicken yakitori and their famous “nigaki” (a fusion of sushi and nigiri) while guests sipped on Sipsmith gin cocktails, enjoying INKO NITO's beautiful downtown location. LA Confidential Publisher Chris Gialanella was on-hand to celebrate with the guests, who included some of the castmembers from the show.