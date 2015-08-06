    

| December 15, 2017 | Parties

On December 8, Los Angeles Confidential joined forces with Cadillac for "Driving the World Forward", a conversation with female entrepreneurs on the vision and tenacity needed to drive the world forward, held at The Jeremy West Hollywood. The panel, supported by The XX Project and moderated by Melody Lee, Global Director of BOOK by Cadillac, included Nyesha Arrington, Ara Katz, Katie Rosen Kitchens, Tina Knowles-Lawson, and Dolores Tersigni sharing their expertise and insights with an audience of fellow entrepreneurs and business leaders. Guests sipped on cocktails from Disaronno and Writer's Tears Irish Whiskey and enjoyed light bites courtesy of The Jeremy while mingling under the stars and experiencing some of Cadillac's newest models firsthand.

Tags: galleries cadillac

Photography by Dylan Lujano

