Cadillac Celebrates Oscar Week 2018

| March 1, 2018 | Parties

On Thursday, March 1, 2018, Cadillac kicked off Oscar week with its annual cocktail party to celebrate the 90th annual Academy Awards. Held at Hollywood's iconic Chateau Marmont, the exclusive event brought together some of the industry's top insiders in addition to Oscar nominees Allison Janney, Martin McDonagh, Bryan Fogel, Benj Pasek and Katja Benrath, along with Tiffany Haddish, Sarah Silverman, Joel McHale, Aisha Tyler and more. Cadillac is a proud sponsor of the Oscars for the fifth consecutive year and will unveil three new ad spots during the Academy Awards telecast. The spots focus on performance, technology and the future of Cadillac vehicles.