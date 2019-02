CFDA Fashion Brunch in We.Ho

| February 15, 2019 | Parties

On February 13, 2019, CFDA Fashion Trust Los Angeles hosted a brunch at Norah in West Hollywood to celebrate and thank stylists at the first annual Oscars brunch for their hard work all awards season. The brunch was hosted by British Vogue’s Tania Fares, the founder of the CFDA Fashion Trust, and welcomed guests including Brad Goreski, Jamie Mizrahi, Maeve Reilly, Jessica Paster, Ali Lasky and more. Guests were spoiled with rosé champagne and Bellinis while also enjoying Norah’s homemade cornbread, powdered french toast and vegan breakfast burritos.