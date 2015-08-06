Jaclyn Betham and Scout Taylor-Compton
Jaclyn Betham and Scout Taylor-Compton
Kristine Leahy tries out the nail services
Kristine Leahy tries out the nail services
Guests enjoyed a variety of beauty treatments
Guests enjoyed a variety of beauty treatments
Antoinette Williams and Rachel Hallett
Antoinette Williams and Rachel Hallett
Preity Uupala has her tarot cards read
Preity Uupala has her tarot cards read
Bloomingdale' associate and Kimberly Lenny
Bloomingdale' associate and Kimberly Lenny
Bai served as the official beverage sponsor of the event
Bai served as the official beverage sponsor of the event
Laura Elise Barrett and Nicola Angelos
Laura Elise Barrett and Nicola Angelos