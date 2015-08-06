Bloomingdale's New Year, New You

| January 30, 2018 | Parties

Los Angeles Confidential and Bloomingdale’s hosted an afternoon of glam on January 27 for an exclusive list of female trendsetters and tastemakers. Bloomingdale’s Century City served as the host for the “New Year, New You” event. Guests including Kristine Leahy and Scout Taylor-Compton enjoyed complimentary style services and beauty treatments including Dry Bar touch ups, polish changes, hand and arm massages, and even astrology readings while enjoying delectable desserts and beverages.