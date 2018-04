Billecart-Salmon Celebrates 200-Year Anniversary

On Tuesday, April 10, 2018, Billecart-Salmon Champagne celebrated the brand's 200-year anniversary at Jean-Georges Beverly Hills with Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten and Chef Alain Passard. The exclusive dinner was part of a gastronomic world tour through Singapore, Tokyo, New York, Los Angeles and London, culminating at the family's Mareuil-sur-Aÿ estate in June. At each stop of the tour, three-star Michelin Chef Alain Passard partnered with an acclaimed local chef to create a truly memorable experience for guests attending the dinner.