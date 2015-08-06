    

Parties

See More
Read More

July 19, 2017

Emmys Fever Sweeps Los Angeles
Read More

July 19, 2017

Striiike Bastille Day Fête
Read More

July 18, 2017

Oceana & The Walden Woods Project Present: Rock Under the Stars

People

See More
Read More

July 24, 2017

Actor Francois Arnaud Talks About The Premiere of "Midnight, Texas" and the Supernatural Power He Wish He Had
Read More

July 21, 2017

Artist Zachary Crane Spills on How He Built His Thriving LA Business
Read More

July 17, 2017

Caitlyn Jenner Talks About Her New Book, Trump, and The Advice She'd Give Her Younger Self

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

July 27, 2017

Celebrate National Hamburger Day with These Twists on the Classic
Read More

July 17, 2017

The Best Places to Find Avocado Toast in L.A.
Read More

July 3, 2017

Presented by Château D'Esclans: The Best Spots to #RoséAllDay in LA This Summer

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

July 27, 2017

Luxe LA Airbnbs with Incredible Swimming Holes
Read More

July 25, 2017

A Brentwood Patio Gets a New Life in a New Light
Read More

June 6, 2017

LA Homes Perfect for Summer Pool Parties

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

July 5, 2017

What to Wear to LA's Best Summer Art Exhibits
Read More

June 27, 2017

Best Portable Chargers So That Your Phone Never Dies at Summer Events
Read More

June 26, 2017

Red, White, & Blue Fashion Items to Celebrate America This July 4th
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Beverly Hills Open Later Days Kick Off

| July 27, 2017 | Calendar

Share

Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse kicks off the new BOLD (Beverly Hills Open Later Days) initiative that will celebrate the vibrancy of the Beverly Hills business community. Participating boutiques and restaurants will stay open until 8pm on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays during the month August as the streets in and around the Golden Triangle become a carnival of live music, walking tours, street performers, exhibitions and more. www.lovebeverlyhills.com/bhopenlate

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags:
Categories: Calendar

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry


Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE