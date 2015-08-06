Beverly Hills Open Later Days Kick Off

| July 27, 2017 | Calendar

Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse kicks off the new BOLD (Beverly Hills Open Later Days) initiative that will celebrate the vibrancy of the Beverly Hills business community. Participating boutiques and restaurants will stay open until 8pm on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays during the month August as the streets in and around the Golden Triangle become a carnival of live music, walking tours, street performers, exhibitions and more. www.lovebeverlyhills.com/ bhopenlate