BRA Women on the Rise

| March 25, 2019 | Parties

On March 13, 2019, the Business Relationship Alliance (BRA), founded by Carrie Murray, hosted their annual Women On The Rise luncheon. The luncheon was held during Women’s History Month and honored women who are trailblazers in their fields as well as the up-and-comers who are following in their footsteps. Women who received awards included Saren Stiegel, Baily Hancock, and Rachael Parker-Chavez. The guests enjoyed a rosé lunch at the Annenberg Beach House in Santa Monica and all proceeds from the event went to Dress for Success.