BIRKENSTOCK BOX X RICK OWENS Launch Party

| April 17, 2018 | Parties

On Tuesday, April 17, 2018, Birkenstock and Rick Owens celebrated the opening of the BIRKENSTOCK BOX X RICK OWENS at the Rick Owens store on La Brea Avenue. Hosted by Michéle Lamy and W Magazine Editor-in-Chief Stefano Tonchi, the event featured a one-night revival from Les Deux Cafe, the Hollywood staple run by Lamy in the 90s. While enjoying music by NTS radio, guests enjoyed complimentary foot massages using Birkenstock Natural Skin Care products