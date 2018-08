Au Soleil: a Summer Soirée

Le Méridien debuted its chic program "Au Soleil: a Summer Soirée " at a gorgeous mid-century modern Beverly Hills private residence in July. Hosted by Garance Doré, celebrated writer, creative director and founder of Atelier Doré, the event paid homage to Le Méridien’s French heritage. Notable attendees included Clare Vivier, Heidi Merrick, Jessica De Ruiter, John Frierson, and Kate Butler. Guests, dressed in their summer best, sipped on rosé cocktails and played backgammon and bocce ball while dancing along to live performances by French Bossa Nova collective Nouvelle Vague.