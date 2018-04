Ask the Experts at The District

| March 8, 2018 | Parties

On March 7, financial health enthusiasts made their way to The District to celebrate the Ask the Experts: The Unique Benefits of Working with Top Professionals book release and signing. The evening began with panel discussion with industry leaders Chuck Stanislawski, Dana Dattola, Vanessa Terzian, Eszylfie Taylor and Brian Parsons where patrons were encouraged to ask questions on how to achieve financial success. Afterward, guests had the opportunity to enjoy the evening, network with their peers, and get their books signed while cocktails and hors d'oeuvres were served.