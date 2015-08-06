    

American Ballet Theatre Holiday Benefit

October 24, 2017

American Ballet Theatre presents a Holiday Benefit dinner and performance honoring Judy Morr, Executive Vice President, Segerstrom Center for the Arts at the Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills. Performance will feature ABT dancers, including Principal Dancers Stella Abrera, Misty Copeland, Gillian Murphy, Daniil Simkin and Cory Stearns. Co-Chairs include Sarah Arison, Andy & Avery Barth, Lisa Love, Michael Moser, Elizabeth Segerstrom, Stewart Smith & Robin Ferracone and Sutton Stracke with generous support from Harry Winston Inc. December 11, 2017: Cocktails, 6:30 pm; dinner and special ABT performance, 7:30 pm. Packages begin at $10,000; individual tickets, $1,000. Contact (310) 201-5033, ext. 3 or email Lauran@LPAevents.com. For more information about American Ballet Theatre, please visit www.abt.org/holidaybenefit.

Calendar

