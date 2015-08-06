Alkemy X Sundance Film Festival Party

| February 7, 2019 | Parties

Alkemy X hosted their annual Sundance Film Festival party on January 26th at The Cabin in Park City, Utah. The party attracted a huge crowd from both the entertainment industry and corporate world. The invite-only event served as a breather from the nonstop festival screenings and gave the guest a chance to engage in conversation enjoy cocktails and entertainment, delivered in a spirit of celebration. The party was hosted by Alkemy X CEO Justin Wineburgh along with co-hosts Larry Korman of AKA and David Plaza of Merrill Lynch. Celebrities included former NFL star Reggie Bush and The Bachelor’s Natalie Fiori.