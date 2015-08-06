Alcantara “Ride Into Lifestyle” Pop-Up Show

| December 5, 2017 | Parties

Taking control of the wheel, Rebecca Moses was the mastermind behind the Wednesday, November 29th Alcantara “Ride Into Lifestyle” pop-up show. Luxury fashion, art, and design encountered technology as guests took a spin through a fanciful contemporary landscape of oversized objects. A tribute to the versatility of Alcantara, the experience was designed to make guests see the world through lilliputian eyes and feel the dreamlike vision of Alcantara. Guests included Vera Wang, Mohamed Hadid, Shiva Safai, Sharon Lawrence, Reggie Watts, and Khandi Alexander.