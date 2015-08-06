    

Parties

See More
Read More

December 5, 2017

Education Through Music LAGala
Read More

December 5, 2017

Alcantara “Ride Into Lifestyle” Pop-Up Show
Read More

December 1, 2017

Cleo Third Street Pre-Opening VIP Dinner Series

People

See More
Read More

December 7, 2017

'Vanderpump Rules' Star Tom Sandoval on Season 6 of the Show & the Secret to His Relationship with Co-Star Ariana Madix
Read More

December 1, 2017

Emily Ratajkowski on Her New Swimwear Line & Her Secret to Taking Fab Photos on Instagram
Read More

November 30, 2017

Here's Who the Stars Turn to When They Need to Build an App, Presented by Rootstrap

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

December 1, 2017

5 Must-Try Cocktails around L.A. This Holiday Season
Read More

November 21, 2017

Here's Where You Should Be Eating out on Thanksgiving
Read More

October 19, 2017

Mouthwatering Pumpkin Desserts to Try Around LA This Season

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

December 8, 2017

Kris Jenner Just Bought This $10 Million Mansion in Hidden Hills
Read More

December 8, 2017

Austin's Most Covetable Wine Cellars, Presented by Austin Portfolio Real Estate
Read More

November 28, 2017

This LA Bathroom Embodies the Spirit of Disney's Haunted Mansion

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

December 7, 2017

5 Futuristic Beauty Products That Will Help You Feel Fabulous
Read More

November 23, 2017

9 Next-Level Beauty Picks to Update Your Makeup Bag
Read More

November 20, 2017

Michael Kors Takes 'Michael Kors The Walk' to Shanghai in Style
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site
Share

Alcantara “Ride Into Lifestyle” Pop-Up Show

| December 5, 2017 | Parties

Taking control of the wheel, Rebecca Moses was the mastermind behind the Wednesday, November 29th Alcantara “Ride Into Lifestyle” pop-up show. Luxury fashion, art, and design encountered technology as guests took a spin through a fanciful contemporary landscape of oversized objects. A tribute to the versatility of Alcantara, the experience was designed to make guests see the world through lilliputian eyes and feel the dreamlike vision of Alcantara. Guests included Vera Wang, Mohamed Hadid, Shiva Safai, Sharon Lawrence, Reggie Watts, and Khandi Alexander.

Tags: petersen automotive museum

Popular Posts

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE