    

Parties

See More
Read More

July 18, 2017

Oceana & The Walden Woods Project Present: Rock Under the Stars
Read More

July 17, 2017

Hennessy V.S Limited Edition by JonOne Launch Party
Read More

July 14, 2017

Roy Newell Cocktail and Conversation at Sotheby's LA

People

See More
Read More

July 17, 2017

Caitlyn Jenner Talks About Her New Book, Trump, and The Advice She'd Give Her Younger Self
Read More

July 14, 2017

See Jeff Koons's New Collection for Louis Vuitton
Read More

July 10, 2017

Actor Charlie Rowe on His Latest Role in 'Salvation', His Dream Co-Star, and His Favorite Spots in LA

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

July 17, 2017

The Best Places to Find Avocado Toast in L.A.
Read More

July 3, 2017

Presented by Château D'Esclans: The Best Spots to #RoséAllDay in LA This Summer
Read More

June 28, 2017

Gin Cocktails to Drink This Summer around LA

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

June 6, 2017

LA Homes Perfect for Summer Pool Parties
Read More

June 5, 2017

See How Schwung Home's First Collection for RH Came Together
Read More

June 5, 2017

Helms Bakery District Celebrates Japanese Tradition of Wabi-Sabi With This Modern Life Event

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

July 5, 2017

What to Wear to LA's Best Summer Art Exhibits
Read More

June 27, 2017

Best Portable Chargers So That Your Phone Never Dies at Summer Events
Read More

June 26, 2017

Red, White, & Blue Fashion Items to Celebrate America This July 4th
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Actor Finn Jones on His New Role as Iron Fist in Marvel's 'The Defenders'

By Scott Huver | July 7, 2017 | People

Share

This summer, superhero hottie Finn Jones moves from Iron Fist “It” Boy to the The Defenders A-team.

Finn-Jones

“Hype is great, because it means people are interested—there's a buzz. But it also means a lot of judgment!”—Finn Jones

For some actors, going from starring in your own binge-worthy Netflix series to joining an ensemble show might not seem like a step forward. But for Finn Jones, it was a breath of fresh air.

The 29-year-old star of Iron Fist, Marvel Comics’ superhero martial arts master Danny Rand, was always slated to join the headliners of the comic book megalith’s other popular series to form The Defenders, a street-level Avengers-style team. And Jones was thrilled to unite with his comrades-in-arms, on-screen and off. “We’ve all led our own individual Marvel shows, we all know what it takes, and we all know the successes and the frustrations,” says Jones. “Only we understand each other because only we have gone through this.”

Equally appealing to the Brit-born actor was his unique place in the story as the greenest member of the team, as well as the most knowledgeable about the otherworldly threat the heroes face. “Danny is the youngest of the four, and because he’s the youngest, he has this reckless, youthful energy about him that just wants to get shit done, and wants to get it done now,” he laughs.

Jones, who also spent several seasons playing Game of Thrones’ outed nobleman Loras Tyrell, admits there’s a push/pull to starring in high-profile shows. “Hype is a great thing, because it means people are interested in your work—there’s a buzz,” he says. “But it also means there’s a lot of judgement—all those people critiquing every minute detail of your performance! That can get in the way of creativity at times.”

Despite a few public skirmishes over Iron Fist’s cultural contexts and critical reviews, Jones says his journey has been well worth any costs. “The joy comes from, honestly, the development of character, and I don’t just mean [what] I’m creating with Danny, but also my own character,” he says. “It’s the joy of the real-life struggle, which is ultimately what I find to be the most rewarding thing. You can’t put a price on it.”

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: actors interviews films movies q&a people _feature summer 2017
Categories: People

PHOTOGRAPHY BY JAMES DIMMOCK/NETFLIX

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Popular Posts

Read More
Caitlyn Jenner Talks About Her New Book, Trump, and The Advice She'd Give Her Younger Self

Read More
See Jeff Koons's New Collection for Louis Vuitton

Read More
Actor Charlie Rowe on His Latest Role in 'Salvation', His Dream Co-Star, and His Favorite Spots in LA

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE