Actor Finn Jones on His New Role as Iron Fist in Marvel's 'The Defenders'

By Scott Huver | July 7, 2017 | People

This summer, superhero hottie Finn Jones moves from Iron Fist “It” Boy to the The Defenders A-team.

“Hype is great, because it means people are interested—there's a buzz. But it also means a lot of judgment!”—Finn Jones

For some actors, going from starring in your own binge-worthy Netflix series to joining an ensemble show might not seem like a step forward. But for Finn Jones, it was a breath of fresh air.

The 29-year-old star of Iron Fist, Marvel Comics’ superhero martial arts master Danny Rand, was always slated to join the headliners of the comic book megalith’s other popular series to form The Defenders, a street-level Avengers-style team. And Jones was thrilled to unite with his comrades-in-arms, on-screen and off. “We’ve all led our own individual Marvel shows, we all know what it takes, and we all know the successes and the frustrations,” says Jones. “Only we understand each other because only we have gone through this.”

Equally appealing to the Brit-born actor was his unique place in the story as the greenest member of the team, as well as the most knowledgeable about the otherworldly threat the heroes face. “Danny is the youngest of the four, and because he’s the youngest, he has this reckless, youthful energy about him that just wants to get shit done, and wants to get it done now,” he laughs.

Jones, who also spent several seasons playing Game of Thrones’ outed nobleman Loras Tyrell, admits there’s a push/pull to starring in high-profile shows. “Hype is a great thing, because it means people are interested in your work—there’s a buzz,” he says. “But it also means there’s a lot of judgement—all those people critiquing every minute detail of your performance! That can get in the way of creativity at times.”

Despite a few public skirmishes over Iron Fist’s cultural contexts and critical reviews, Jones says his journey has been well worth any costs. “The joy comes from, honestly, the development of character, and I don’t just mean [what] I’m creating with Danny, but also my own character,” he says. “It’s the joy of the real-life struggle, which is ultimately what I find to be the most rewarding thing. You can’t put a price on it.”