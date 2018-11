AKA Beverly Hills + Alkemy Celebrate Philly Film Fest

AKA Beverly Hills and Alkemy recently hosted an exclusive event celebrating Philadelphia Film Society’s 27th Anniversary with LA Confidential. The reception was held on AKA’s beautiful outdoor terrace, with delicious food catered by Citizen, a.Vod and a.Vin cocktails with Fly, Eagles as the featured cocktail, and live music by Casalino Entertainment. Special Guests included actress Aubrey Plaza, Larry Korman, AKA President; J. Andrew Greenblatt, Philly Film Society Executive Director and film producer; Justin Wineburgh, President & Ceo, Alkemy S; and David Plaza, Film Society Board of Directors and Aubrey’s Father.