AFI FEST 2017

| October 5, 2017 | Calendar

Enjoy red carpet galas, the best of independent films and cinema masters in conversation at AFI FEST presented by Audi. The American Film Institute’s annual film festival returns to Hollywood November 9 through November 16. At AFI FEST, discover new auteurs, acclaimed international films and cutting-edge 360˚and virtual reality short films in the movie capital of the world. This year’s festival also premieres an annual retrospective of a filmmaker of global significance: AFI FEST will present the work of Robert Altman with screenings and discussions of twelve of his films. Buy an Express Pass now for priority access, or register for free tickets beginning November 1. November 9-16, 2017, discover more at http://www.afi.com/afifest/