    

Parties

See More
Read More

September 29, 2017

Valmont & Hotel Bel-Air Event
Read More

September 20, 2017

GRAMMY Museum Gala Honoring David Foster
Read More

September 19, 2017

The Boxcar Boot Launch from THE GREAT

People

See More
Read More

October 5, 2017

Pooch Hall on 'Ray Donovan', His Rapping Past & his Vision for America
Read More

September 29, 2017

Cleopatra Coleman Talks 'The Last Man on Earth', Her New Role in 'White Famous' & Her Dream Role
Read More

September 29, 2017

#CoffeeTalk: Judy Greer on Her Favorite Hot Drink & Her Upcoming Role in Marvel's 'Ant-Man'

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

October 6, 2017

6 Food and Drink Festivals You Need to Attend This Fall
Read More

September 28, 2017

Why You Should be Eating at Catch LA This Weekend
Read More

September 26, 2017

5 Must-Try Churro Desserts in LA

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

September 12, 2017

8 Designer Secrets of LA's Iconic Hollywood Regency Style
Read More

September 1, 2017

LA Homes with Backyards Perfect for Grilling This Summer
Read More

August 25, 2017

Modern LA Homes to Inspire Your next Renovation

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

October 3, 2017

Ayler Young Talks the Unique Inspiration behind His Clothing Line Attracting a Celebrity Clientele
Read More

September 20, 2017

LA Doctors Share Their Best Tricks for Glowing Skin
Read More

September 11, 2017

The One Trendy Makeup Look You'll Need This Fall and Where to get it
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

AFI FEST 2017

| October 5, 2017 | Calendar

Share

Enjoy red carpet galas, the best of independent films and cinema masters in conversation at AFI FEST presented by Audi. The American Film Institute’s annual film festival returns to Hollywood November 9 through November 16. At AFI FEST, discover new auteurs, acclaimed international films and cutting-edge 360˚and virtual reality short films in the movie capital of the world. This year’s festival also premieres an annual retrospective of a filmmaker of global significance: AFI FEST will present the work of Robert Altman with screenings and discussions of twelve of his films. Buy an Express Pass now for priority access, or register for free tickets beginning November 1. November 9-16, 2017, discover more at http://www.afi.com/afifest/

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags:
Categories: Calendar

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry


Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE