ABCs Talk of the Town Gala

| November 21, 2017 | Parties

Associates for Breast and Prostate Cancer Studies hosted its 28th annual Talk of the Town Gala on Saturday, November 18. The black-tie gala honored Patrick M. Byrne and Nancy O’Dell and benefited breast and prostate cancer research at the John Wayne Cancer Institute at Providence Saint John’s Health Center. A star-studded event, it was hosted by Taye Diggs and included a performance by Bret Michaels. A highlight of the evening was the surprise presentation of the Gebbia Family Legacy Award to ABCs’ president, Gloria Gebbia, by Nicole Murphy. ABCs has raised over $15 million for research at John Wayne, a pioneer of groundbreaking cancer research.

Tags: galleries taye diggs

Photography by: Vince Bucci

