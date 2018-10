9th Annual Veuve Cliquot Polo Classic Los Angeles

On Saturday, October 6, 2018, Veuve Clicquot welcomed more than 6,000 Angelenos, celebrities, and polo enthusiasts to the beautiful Will Rogers State Historic Park to celebrate with champagne and enjoy the highly-anticipated Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Los Angeles. The glamorous crowd enjoyed a day of polo-watching, picnicking and champagne sipping in support of the event's longstanding beneficiary, Will Rogers State Historic Park. Veuve Clicquot continues its efforts to keep the tradition alive in LA and benefit one of the last remaining grass polo fields in the area. In celebration of the brand's 200th anniversary of creating the world's very first blended rosé champagne, Veuve Clicquot offered polo enthusiasts the opporutnity to enjoy the match from the Rosé Garden, an exclusive viewing area where guests enjoyed exceptional views of the match, Veuve Clicquot Rosé, and a gourmet lunch by Wolfgang Puck Catering.