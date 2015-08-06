    

8th annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic

August 31, 2017 | Calendar

The 8th annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic, Los Angeles will return on Saturday, October 14, to the beautiful Will Rogers State Historic Park in the Pacific Palisades. The highly anticipated event is open to the public and offers guests the opportunity to experience professional polo first-hand. Event-goers will watch renowned Argentine polo player, Nacho Figueras, lead his team in the match and enjoy Veuve Clicquot Champagne under the California sun. Champagne bars on-site will offer Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label, Rosé, and back by popular demand, guests can enjoy Veuve Clicquot Rich and Rich Rosé – the brand’s newest champagne that is inspired by mixology and designed to be served over ice and mixed with fresh fruits, vegetables or herbs. Saturday, October 14th, tickets are available at www.vcpoloclassic.com. Ticket offerings include: General admission tickets: $75.00, Fast Pass tickets: $135.00, Includes fast-pass line privileges for arrival and departure shuttles to and from the event grounds throughout the day, Rosé Garden tickets: $400.00, Elevated event experience includes a bottle of Veuve Clicquot Rosé, premium views of the match from a chic garden setting, and a gourmet picnic lunch by Wolfgang Puck.


Tags:
Categories: Calendar

Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry


