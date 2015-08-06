8th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Los Angeles

| October 16, 2017 | Parties

Celebrities and VIPs donned their daytime best and joined Veuve Clicquot in sunny Pacific Palisades to celebrate the 8th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Los Angeles at Will Rogers State Historic Park. Stylish guests including Kate Hudson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Dev Patel, Laura Dern, James Marsden, Jamie Foxx, Chris Marten, Rosario Dawson, Sophia Bush and more sipped signature cocktails Clicquot Rich and Rich Rosé while watching world-renowned polo payer Nacho Figueras of Team Veuve Clicquot take on Team Will Rogers. Event proceeds benefit Will Rogers State Historic Park, one of the last remaining grass polo fields in Los Angeles.