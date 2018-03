8th Annual Sketch to Screen Costume Design Oscar Panel, Sponsored by Swarovski

On March 3rd, the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television hosted its annual Sketch to Screen Costume Design Panel and Celebration. The event brought together Hollywood's finest costume designers including 2018 Oscar winner Mark Bridges (Phantom Thread), nominees Jacqueline Durran (Beauty and the Beast, Darkest Hour) and Luis Sequeira (The Shape of Water) along with Nadine Haders (Get Out), Jennifer Johnson (I, Tonya), and April Napier (Lady Bird). The event was moderated by Deborah Landis, Founding Director of the UCLA TFT David C. Copley Center for Costume Design and was sponsored by Swarovski. Nadja Swarovski also gave remarks and presented the Swarovski Shooting Star Award to an MFA student ahead of the panel.