    

Parties

See More
Read More

August 16, 2017

Sotheby's Los Angeles Presents Shake It Up / Works from the Mario Testino Collection
Read More

August 14, 2017

2017 Sundance NEXT FEST
Read More

August 11, 2017

Rolex by GEARYS Boutique at Santa Monica Place Grand Opening

People

See More
Read More

September 7, 2017

Damon Dash on  Life After Jay-Z, His Latest Movie Ventures with Kanye West & the Launch of Dash Diabetes Network
Read More

September 6, 2017

Scream Kings David Katzenberg and Seth Grahame-Smith on Producing Stephen King's 'It'
Read More

August 28, 2017

Here's What the 'So You Think You Can Dance' Judges & Contestants Think of the Show's Latest Season

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

August 28, 2017

5 LA Chefs Share Their Favorite Dishes to Serve at Summer Barbecues
Read More

August 21, 2017

Visit These Top LA Pizzerias for a Slice of Heaven
Read More

August 18, 2017

5 Dog-Friendly Cafes around LA

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

September 1, 2017

LA Homes with Backyards Perfect for Grilling This Summer
Read More

August 25, 2017

Modern LA Homes to Inspire Your next Renovation
Read More

August 23, 2017

These LA Homes Might Very Well be the Most Expensive in the Country

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

August 31, 2017

Eco-Friendly Hair Products to Keep Your Locks Healthy
Read More

August 21, 2017

The Hottest Luxury Watches on the Market Right Now
Read More

August 14, 2017

9 Breezy Dresses to Wear to Summer Weddings
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

7th Annual Napa Valley Film Festival

| September 7, 2017 | Calendar

Share

From November 8–12, the Napa Valley Film Festival (NVFF) lights up Wine Country during the most colorful time of the year. NVFF features over 120 new independent films, studio sneak previews, and filmmaker Q&A’s in gorgeous winery venues and theaters across the Valley. Other festival highlights include the Celebrity Tributes, Opening and Closing Night parties, and the Festival Gala. NVFF’s ‘Off Screen’ experience offers a unique and immersive taste of Napa Valley’s world-renowned food and wine. While 150 wineries pour at afternoon wine tastings and special events, the Culinary Theater cooks up daily demonstrations featuring chef and filmmaker collaborations. Don’t miss out on this ultimate celebration of Film, Food and Wine. Visit www.nvff.org to purchase your passes today. 2016 Highlights: http://bit.ly/NVFF16Sizzle

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags:
Categories: Calendar

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry


Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE