7th Annual Napa Valley Film Festival

| September 7, 2017 | Calendar

From November 8–12, the Napa Valley Film Festival (NVFF) lights up Wine Country during the most colorful time of the year. NVFF features over 120 new independent films, studio sneak previews, and filmmaker Q&A’s in gorgeous winery venues and theaters across the Valley. Other festival highlights include the Celebrity Tributes, Opening and Closing Night parties, and the Festival Gala. NVFF’s ‘Off Screen’ experience offers a unique and immersive taste of Napa Valley’s world-renowned food and wine. While 150 wineries pour at afternoon wine tastings and special events, the Culinary Theater cooks up daily demonstrations featuring chef and filmmaker collaborations. Don’t miss out on this ultimate celebration of Film, Food and Wine. Visit www.nvff.org to purchase your passes today. 2016 Highlights: http://bit.ly/NVFF16Sizzle