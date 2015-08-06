    

Parties

See More
Read More

May 5, 2017

Cartier Celebrates Launch of Panthere de Cartier Watch
Read More

April 26, 2017

Tiffany & Co. & The Art of Elysium Host Tiffany HardWear Preview
Read More

April 25, 2017

Stand Up for the Planet Benefit

People

See More
Read More

May 8, 2017

11 MTV Movie and TV Awards Moments You Didn't See on TV
Read More

May 1, 2017

Spotted: Where Did Jessica Alba Celebrate Her Birthday in LA?
Read More

April 28, 2017

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Actor Michael Rooker on Yondu's New Look & Working With Chris Pratt

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

May 4, 2017

Why You Need to Try Château d'Esclans's Famed Rosé
Read More

May 3, 2017

Hotel Restaurants Worth Trying This Season in LA
Read More

April 26, 2017

Jameson's Partnership With Angel City Brewery Produces Whiskey That Perfectly Blends the Flavors of the Emerald Isle & LA

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

April 21, 2017

Introducing The Modern Barn®—The Trademark of Plum Builders, Presented by Bespoke Marketing
Read More

April 19, 2017

Get a Sneak Peek at the New Upscale Residential Buildings Coming to Sunset Strip
Read More

March 28, 2017

Iconic Vladimir Kagan Designs Premiere at the Holly Hunt Showroom During Pacific Design Center's West Week

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

May 2, 2017

6 Sunglasses to Sport on Gorgeous LA Days
Read More

May 2, 2017

The 10 Best Looks from the Met Gala
Read More

May 1, 2017

Fashion Island & South Coast Plaza Celebrate 50 Years of Style
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

4th Annual Cars & Casino

| May 4, 2017 | Calendar

Share

An evening of cars, casino, food and cocktails returns for the benefit of GO Campaign, a Los Angeles charity that aids orphans and underprivileged kids. Hand-made vehicles from Emory Motorsports, Singer Vehicle Design, Z-Electric Motors and more will be on display, as well as Jonathan Ward’s famous ICON Broncos, Land Cruisers and Derelict vehicles. Guests can enjoy food and drink from Lobsta Truck, The Macallan scotch, Hand-Brewed beer, Scribe Winery, and Luc Belaire champagne. 7-11 p.m. ICON Workshop, 9601 Lurline Ave., Chatsworth; gocampaign.org

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags:
Categories: Calendar

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry


Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE