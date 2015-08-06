4th Annual Cars & Casino

| May 4, 2017 | Calendar

An evening of cars, casino, food and cocktails returns for the benefit of GO Campaign, a Los Angeles charity that aids orphans and underprivileged kids. Hand-made vehicles from Emory Motorsports, Singer Vehicle Design, Z-Electric Motors and more will be on display, as well as Jonathan Ward’s famous ICON Broncos, Land Cruisers and Derelict vehicles. Guests can enjoy food and drink from Lobsta Truck, The Macallan scotch, Hand-Brewed beer, Scribe Winery, and Luc Belaire champagne. 7-11 p.m. ICON Workshop, 9601 Lurline Ave., Chatsworth; gocampaign.org