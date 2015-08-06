4th Annual Baby Ball Charity Gala

| November 7, 2018 | Parties

AdoptTogether hosted their 4th annual Baby Ball charity gala at Valentine in Los Angeles bringing together a star-studded crowd of supporters including Tiffani Thiessen, Malin Akerman, Bobby Lee, Elizabeth Berkley, Jenna Fischer and many more. AdoptTogether aims to elevate the conversation around adoption, while giving tangible resources to make the change a reality. Drawing a smiley face on the palm of the hand signifies a pledge to the campaign in support of World Adoption Day. Guests sipped on a selection of bespoke Casamigos cocktails followed by an exquisite seated culinary experience prepared by Chef Curtis Stone. An engaging and entertaining live auction followed, hosted by Billy Harris.