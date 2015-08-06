    

4AM Gallery presents "Painted Culture" by Gregory Siff

| October 11, 2017 | Parties

On Monday, October 10, 2017, artist Gregory Siff premiered his highly anticipated “Painted Culture” exhibition at the recently opened Dream Hollywood. Presented by 4AM Gallery, the pop-up showcase displays hand painted apparel, a limited edition print run, and hand picked pieces from Siff’s private collection. In support of Siff, attendees of the premiere event included No Doubt’s Tony Kanal and Macy Gray. The extensive exhibition will continue to grow throughout the rest of the year as Siff introduces new paintings and apparel in celebration of LA art culture and fashion. Visit Dream Hollywood through December.

Tags: gregory siff dream hotels

