32nd Annual AFI FEST

| November 30, 2018 | Parties

Los Angeles Confidential was proud to again serve as a media sponsor for the 32nd edition of AFI FEST presented by Audi. The festival took over Hollywood with award contenders ON THE BASIS OF SEX, MARY QUEEN OF SCOTS, VOX LUX, WIDOWS and ROMA among the 135 titles were screened. Stars including Nicole Kidman, Natalie Portman, Felicity Jones, Rosamund Pike and John C. Reilly came out for the week of screenings, panels, conversations, red carpet galas and receptions.