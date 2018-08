2nd Annual Maison St-Germain by Kate Young

August 14, 2018

Little Beach House Malibu underwent a stunning Bastille Day transformation by Kate Young on behalf of St-Germain. The immersive installation at the beachfront home included a stunning floral tunnel and a secluded space for crystal readings. Guests including Nina Dobrev, Dakota Johnson, January Jones, and Ashley Madekwe sipped on St-Germain cocktails while swaying to beats by music producer Noah Passovoy.