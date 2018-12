2nd Annual Childhelp Hollywood Heroes Benefit

| November 28, 2018 | Parties

On November 13th, Childhelp dedicated a night to Hollywood Heroes. The star-studded event happened at the Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills with performances by Laura Marano, Jake Miller, as well as DJ Tom Macari. Celebrities such as Cedric Yarbrough, Chelsea Kane, Jen Lilley, Tom Schwartz, and many more were in attendance. Guests learned about how they can support Childhelp, the country’s oldest and largest non-profit dedicated to treating and preventing child abuse, and enough money was raised to buy a new horse for the children who reside at the Childhelp Merv Griffin Village in Beaumont, California. Guests also learned about Thoughtfully Gift’s Initiative and sipped on Peroni and Smith Devereux Wine.