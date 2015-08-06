    

2018 L.A. Film Festival

| October 2, 2018 | Parties

The L.A. Film Festival took over for yet another inspiring year of parties, panels, and premieres. With events ranging across the city, stars including Tom Hanks, Toni Collette, Tiffany Haddish, and Sir Ben Kingsley came out to support their films and to applaud one another. Gala screenings included Rupert Everett’s much-anticipated Oscar Wilde biopic The Happy Prince, Ike Barinholtz’s The Oath, and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi & Jimmy Chin’s documentary Free Solo. This year’s competitions represented 26 countries, with 40 feature films, 41 short films, and 10 short episodic works; 42% of the films in the Festival were directed by women and 39% by people of color.

Getty images for L.A. Film Festival

